Valve Steam Deck delay ruins Christmas for countless Linux gaming nerds

Do you hear that horrible sound? That's the combined screams and howls of countless Linux gaming nerds learning the devastating news -- the release of the Steam Deck gaming console has been pushed to next year. In other words, anyone hoping to get the console under the Christmas tree this year will be left disappointed. If you aren't familiar, the Steam Deck is a portable PC/gaming console hybrid that runs the Arch Linux-based "SteamOS" operating system which uses KDE Plasma. Similar to a Nintendo Switch Lite in design (but much bigger, heavier, and more powerful) it lets you play PC… [Continue Reading]