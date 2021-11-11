Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

With early access for eligible players starting this Friday, EA reached out to quite a few members of the press for a pre-launch review event this week. During this event, we got to try all-out warfare in the form of breakthrough and conquest with up to 128 players, the new extraction-focused hazard zone and even spent some time with the mashup game type portal. All in all, things felt much better than the beta and it was a blast to finally see what Hazard Zone will be like. Be sure to hit the video below to see Battlefield 2042 gameplay from all of these great modes.



