Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

9to5Toys

Published

With early access for eligible players starting this Friday, EA reached out to quite a few members of the press for a pre-launch review event this week. During this event, we got to try all-out warfare in the form of breakthrough and conquest with up to 128 players, the new extraction-focused hazard zone and even spent some time with the mashup game type portal. All in all, things felt much better than the beta and it was a blast to finally see what Hazard Zone will be like. Be sure to hit the video below to see Battlefield 2042 gameplay from all of these great modes. 

more…

Full Article