Levi’s Early Access Black Friday deals are live with 40% off denim, more + free shipping

Levi’s is currently offering early access to its Indigo Friday Sale that’s offering* 40% off* best-selling styles. Note: you must be a Red Tab Member to access the sale (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up) Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. During this sale you can take advantage of deals on jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans. This style is a best-seller from Levi’s and they’re currently marked down to *$42*. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. This classic style will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. This style was also made for athletic builds with more room in the thighs and buttocks. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



