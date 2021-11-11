Like all things USB-C hubs aren't as simple as with earlier USB versions. With options for connectivity, video, and power delivery, there are more compatibility issues, that can be hard to debug. DockCase's new Smart Hub lets you both see what is happening with your peripherals and configure the hub to best suit your needs.Full Article
A USB-C Hub with a Display? Why it Might Be the Perfect Thing
