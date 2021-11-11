Target now offers Lovevery Montessori toys that are perfect for holiday gifting

The holiday season is right around the corner and if you have a child on our list this year, you will want to check out the Target x Lovevery collection. In case you’re not familiar with Lovevery, the brand is designed by experts for you childs developing brain. The collection is full of montessori toys and a play gym. This line features 18 items with prices ranging from *$9* all the way up to $141. Another great thing to know is that the toys are built to last with harvested wood, organic cotton, nontoxic paint, and baby-safe plastics. The entire collection is also gender neutral. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Target Lovevery collection.



