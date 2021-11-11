Tested: Twelve South brings MagSafe to its best-in-class iPhone 13 BookBook case
The Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 has arrived, and we are finally ready to weigh in on the experience. Easily among the most anticipated and high-quality options to wrap your new Apple handset in, the latest edition of Twelve South’s staple vintage leather book-style cover is once again at the top of our list for the best options out there. This time around, the brand has implemented a handy magnet system with MagSafe compatibility, and it’s time to take a closer look in our Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13 review. Head below for the latest entry to Tested with 9to5Toys series.
