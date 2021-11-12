Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale" movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.



The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing Winter for a procedure at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where the famous marine mammal has long resided.



“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival," said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, in a statement released by the aquarium.



Marquardt said the aquarium worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country but the dolphin, which was in critical condition and declining, died while being held by caregivers.



The statement said the aquarium would remained closed on Friday to provide staff time to grieve. It had earlier said a Friday closure would allow workers to focus on the dolphin's medical care with plans to reopen Saturday.



James “Buddy” Powell, president of the aquarium, told reporters Thursday that the facility's staff and outside experts were doing everything possible seeking to restore the dolphin to health.



Winter previously experienced intestinal issues — not uncommon among dolphins — but such problems have never affected her like this, Powell had said Thursday. But at the time, eh said Winter was not responding to treatment as in the past, adding there was no evidence Winter had the coronavirus.



Winter was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, which forced its amputation. “Dolphin Tale,” which was released in 2011, chronicled Winter’s recovery...