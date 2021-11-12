New Graphics Driver Released by Intel - Download Version 30.0.101.1069

Intel has rolled out a new version of its High Definition Graphics driver, namely the 30.0.101.1069 DCH update, which adds support for 12th Generation Core Processors, Codename Alder Lake. In addition to that, the current release improves game loading times for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deathloop, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metro Exodus on 6th Generation CPUs and higher, and fixes the intermittent crash/hang seen in Moonlight Blade, Resident Evil Village on 11th-gen CPUs with Iris Xe graphics. Moreover, the 101.1069 update also resolves crash/hang events seen in Call of duty: Warzone (on 12th-gen CPUs) and Doom Eternal (on Iris Xe Discrete graphics), as well as the minor graphic anomalies spotted in Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption, and Resident Evil Village. However, bear in mind that this new version might still encounter some issues with games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Far Cry 6, The Sims 4, Metro Exodus, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider,...