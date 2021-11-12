Keep an eye on your home with three Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras at a low of $199

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack for *$199 shipped*. Normally between $100 to $130 each, the bundle sells for $350 retail and has gone for closer to $299 lately. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras feature 1080p recording and a built-in LED light to help illuminate the covered area in the dark. Featuring a completely wire-free design, you won’t have to plug these cameras into power for them to work. The battery is able to be swapped so you can change it out when it’s time to charge instead of having to remove the camera from your home. Plus, Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera features smart notifications with an Arlo Secure plan to know whether motion came from a person, car, package, or animal. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional info.



more…