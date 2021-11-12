Microsoft fixes loads of Windows 11 problems with Build 22000.346

On Wednesday this week Microsoft rolled out a new build to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. That build added a new sharing option to the taskbar and also fixed a number of issues. Today, in time for the weekend, the software giant rolls out a build that offers a long list of improvements for those in the Beta and Release Preview channels. SEE ALSO: Don't want to use Edge in Windows 11? Tough! Microsoft is taking away the option to open links in other browsers This new build includes the following improvements: Fixed an issue that affects the Appx… [Continue Reading]