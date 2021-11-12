Windows 11 Cumulative Update KB5008400 Is Out, Nothing Exciting This Time

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 11 cumulative update for users in the Dev channel, but this time, there’s nothing too exciting in there. This is because Windows 11 cumulative update KB5008400 is only supposed to help test the servicing pipeline, so it doesn’t include anything worth mentioning. This update increases the OS build number to 22499.1010. Windows 11 build 22499 On the other hand, this cumulative update is aimed at devices running Windows 11 build 22499, which was released this week with one big change: a new feature that allows users to quickly share a window as part of a Microsoft Teams call. Windows 11 therefore adds a new option in the window thumbnail when hovering a running app in the taskbar, and clicking it instantly shares what happens within the app as part of the call. “When you are in a meeting call through Microsoft Teams, simply hover over the apps running on your taskbar and you will see a new button that allo...