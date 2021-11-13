This Smith & Wesson throwing axe set is hours of fun for $40 shipped (Save 20%), more from $9

Amazon now offers the Smith & Wesson Hawkeye Throwing Axe Set for *$39.97 shipped*. This typically goes for at least $50, with today’s solid 20% savings marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all year. If you’ve never given throwing axes a try, I highly recommend it. These 10-inch stainless steel models are designed to fly with ease, much like a throwing knife. This set also comes complete with a black nylon sheath for safe transport, and as the entire 3-axe set weighs in at just under 2-pounds, they’re easy to carry back and forth from the target as well. Head below for more options.



more…