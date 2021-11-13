Amazon warehouse staff in New York withdraw their union petition from the NLRB
Published
An NLRB union petition filed by warehouse staff in Staten Island was "temporarily" withdrawn on Friday, according to a leader of the drive.Full Article
Published
An NLRB union petition filed by warehouse staff in Staten Island was "temporarily" withdrawn on Friday, according to a leader of the drive.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has..