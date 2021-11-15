Rockport’s Merry and Bright Sale cuts extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

Rockport Merry and Bright Sale offers *extra 40% off* all sale items with promo code *MERRY* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, dress shoes, loafers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. The men’s Taylor Waterproof Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots are currently marked down to *$66* and originally sold for $130. The waterproof design is perfect for fall and winter weather as well as the rigid outsole that promotes traction. It features a polished leather that pairs nicely with dress pants as well as jeans or khaki pants. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Rockport customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport or you can shop the entire sale here.



