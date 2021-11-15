Demand for web developers jumps during pandemic

A new survey from open source web development platform Elementor reveals that 67 percent of web professionals say they have experienced growth in their businesses since the pandemic began. This trend is expected to continue, with 77 percent saying they expect the field of web design and development to continue to grow over the next five years. Among thise surveyed, 55 percent of millennials say they rely on website creation as their full-time job compared to a much lower rate among baby boomers (19 percent), who are more likely to design websites in their spare time. While 70 percent say… [Continue Reading]