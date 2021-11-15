Land a 1-yr. sub to Parallels Desktop 17, digital downloads hit new Amazon low at $70

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions of the new Parallels Desktop 17 for *$69.99* with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, this is 13% off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on the direct download version, and the best we can find. Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is easily among the best virtual desktop software out there and was just updated a couple months back. This is the 1-year subscription version that receives free updates and is already optimized for “macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality.” It also fully supports Apple’s M1 and Intel-based Mac gear as well. Head below for a closer look.



