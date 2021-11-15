TCL’s ultra-affordable 10 SE Smartphone is now even more so at $127.50 (Reg. $180)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked TCL 10 SE Android Smartphone for *$127.49 shipped* in one of two colors. Normally fetching $180, this already quite affordable handset is now 29% off and matching the all-time low set only twice before. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since July. Having launched earlier this year, the TCL 10 SE is a notable smartphone for holding yourself over until it’s time to go with a flagship, or just getting a family member in on the Android game for less. Its 6.52-inch V-Notch display pairs with a triple-sensor camera array around back as well as fingerprint scanner, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Head below for more.



more…