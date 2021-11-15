Stock up now! Amazon’s 200-count Solimo K-Cup variety pack hit a new low at $29 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering its 200-count Solimo Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack for* $29.13 shipped*. Just in time to stock before the holiday get-togethers, this regularly up to $60 (or more) bundle is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. You’re getting 100 Solimo dark roast pods alongside another 100-pack split between Colombian, dark, French roast brews, all of which are compatible with any brewer that can handle Keurig 2.0 K-Cup pods. This is a giant bundle of 100% Arabica coffee so you won’t have to worry about them over the holidays and likely well into the new year again. Head below for more details.



more…