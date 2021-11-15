Nature Power 440W solar panel with 750W inverter and 30A controller $447, more in New Green Deals

If you’ve been wanting to build an off-grid shack, now’s the time to do it. For this week only, Home Depot is offering Nature Power solar panels, controllers, and chargers on sale *from $40*. The most notable discount that we found is the company’s 440W solar panel setup which includes four 110W panels, a 750W power inverter, and a 30A charge controller for *$447*, down from its $700 or more normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…