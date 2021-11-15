Smith & Wesson’s Benji 2.5-inch folding keychain knife goes everywhere with you at $14.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Folding Keychain Knife for *$14.40 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. This compact knife normally goes for around $16 or so at Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $0.20 of its all-time low set back in 2020. With a compact size of 2.5-inches overall and the blade measuring 1.75-inches, this knife is perfect for keeping on your keyring or in a pocket. The clip can also be used to hold some cash if needed, and the blade is made from 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel while the handle is comprised of G-10 for a durable build all around. Keep reading for more.



