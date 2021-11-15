Celebrate Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary with early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer today

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of both Xbox and Halo, Microsoft is releasing the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite early. Originally set to launch in December, we’re getting access a few weeks early here. The December 8 launch day is still the goal for Halo Infinite to release fully, but this beta period will help Microsoft shore up some last-minute bugs with real-world testing ahead of the date. What all is available during this early multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite? Let’s take a closer look.



