Ontario seeking to trap group of wild pigs spreading east of Toronto
Published
Ontario is working on trapping a group of wild pigs that was sighted east of Toronto before it spreads and devastates the local wildlife and ecosystems.Full Article
Published
Ontario is working on trapping a group of wild pigs that was sighted east of Toronto before it spreads and devastates the local wildlife and ecosystems.Full Article
The Ontario government is working to “trap and remove” a sounder of wild boars roaming east of Toronto that have the ability to..