Amazon’s 1500W Space Heater hits all-time low at $20.50 + more from $17 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up *40% off* a selection of its Amazon Basics space heaters to keep you toasty warm this winter. One standout is the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater for *$20.56 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $34 or so, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It is about $2.50 below the previous low we tracked in 2020. A great little option for at your desk or just for keeping your feet extra warm over the holidays, this ceramic space heater can spit out 1500-watts of heat with an adjustable thermostat. It also has three output options including low, high, and fan-only alongside the tip-over switch, auto shut-off, and carrying handle to take it wherever it might be needed. Head below for more Amazon Basics space heater deals.



