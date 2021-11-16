Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Proud owners of either the Xbox Series X or S can now have a compromise-free Mandalorian-themed controller at their fingertips. This is thanks to the launch of a refreshed Razer Mandalorian Beskar controller that fully adopts the design found in Microsoft’s latest controller. Instead of AAs, this unit is fueled by a rechargeable battery that is topped off using a magnetic charging stand. The design of both the controller and stand are inspired by Mando’s signature Beskar armor. Continue reading to learn more.



