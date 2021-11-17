CPAC president said PBS should be defunded for 'Sesame Street' having an Asian-American muppet
Published
Conservative activist Matt Schlapp expressed outrage at the introduction of Asian-American Muppet to the iconic kids' show.Full Article
Published
Conservative activist Matt Schlapp expressed outrage at the introduction of Asian-American Muppet to the iconic kids' show.Full Article
Sesame Street is introducing a new Asian-American muppet character, and in response Matt Schlapp said PBS should be defunded.
'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet.
The Associated Press reports
children's show 'Sesame..