Perry Ellis Pre-Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of items from $13

The Perry Ellis Pre-Black Friday Sale takes *up to 60% off *hundreds of items from just *$13*. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on tops, shoes, outerwear, dress pants, jeans, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Lightweight Puffer Vest is a Perry Ellis best-seller and it’s currently marked down to *$50*. To compare, this style was originally sold for $98. This vest is available in four color options and can be dressed up or down easily. It looks nice layered as well under jackets or over sweaters, sweatshirts, and more. The vest is easily packable and water-resistant as well. Be sure to find even more deals from Perry Ellis below.



