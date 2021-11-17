Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $25 or Intergrade $45, Cuphead $14, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25 as well as the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade version for PS5 at *$44.99 shipped*. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for both. This is also only the second time we have ever seen the standard version down this low. A gorgeous, arguably breathtaking ground-up remake of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history, these are must-haves for RPGs fans. The Intergrade version introduces a massive collection of quality-of-life features as well as the brand new Yuffie episode you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cuphead, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and much more.



