The North Face, Oakley, SMITH, more at extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap Flash Sale

Steep and Cheap’s latest Flash Sale offers *extra 20% off *top brands when you apply promo code *NOVBUMP20* at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, SMITH, Oakley, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Saikuru Vest that’s marked down to *$89*. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $179 and you can choose from two color options. This is a great option for holiday gifting or it will easily be a staple in your wardrobe for fall and winter. The down material adds warmth and the exterior is water-resistant as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



