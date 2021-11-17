Save on portable triple screen monitors with pre-Black Friday deals from $219

Whether you’re looking for a portable screen or know someone that has one on their holiday list, these deals on laptop monitors will help increase productivity wherever you go. And, they are now an extra 15% off with code SAVE15NOV for the Pre-Black Friday Sale. The Mobile Pixels TRIO with two screens is now just *$436.05* (Reg. $500), while the single-screen TRIO is now just *$218.44* (Reg. $259) at 9to5 Specials.



more…