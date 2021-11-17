Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse holiday collection debuts festive bedding, dinnerware, more
Published
Pottery Barn is collaborating with Mickey Mouse for an exclusive collection for Disney fans. There are 40 items in this collection with an array of items with a holiday touch. Inside you will find small furniture, bedding, holiday items, tablewear, robes, and more. Plus, pricing starts at just* $15*, which is great for budget-friendly gifting. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this collection.
more…