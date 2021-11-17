Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset adds HyperSense to PS5’s DualSense for ‘full tactile immersion’

Razer recently debuted its HyperSense technology for Playstation 5 gamers. That’s right, the company’s patented dynamic haptic technology is now available for console gamers on Sony’s PlayStation 5. The Kaira Pro and Kaira headsets are designed for “full tactile immersion” and a Wireless technology based on Razer Switch is also in tow for both models, allowing you to change from Bluetooth to your console and more in a snap. Plus, the Razer Audio app can toggle a Do Not Disturb mode that blocks incoming calls while gaming. What more do these headsets bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look below.



