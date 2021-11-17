Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset adds HyperSense to PS5’s DualSense for ‘full tactile immersion’

Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset adds HyperSense to PS5’s DualSense for ‘full tactile immersion’

9to5Toys

Published

Razer recently debuted its HyperSense technology for Playstation 5 gamers. That’s right, the company’s patented dynamic haptic technology is now available for console gamers on Sony’s PlayStation 5. The Kaira Pro and Kaira headsets are designed for “full tactile immersion” and a Wireless technology based on Razer Switch is also in tow for both models, allowing you to change from Bluetooth to your console and more in a snap. Plus, the Razer Audio app can toggle a Do Not Disturb mode that blocks incoming calls while gaming. What more do these headsets bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look below.

more…

Full Article