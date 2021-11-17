The rechargeable Sparkr Mini Plasma Lighter 3.0 just hit an all-time low of $10 (Save 50%)

Power Practical Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sparkr Mini Rechargeable Plasma Lighter 3.0 for *$9.99 Prime shipped* once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Kick fuel and traditional lighters to the curb with this battery-powered solution. A full charge will generate up to 300 sparks and you’ll also benefit from having an integrated flashlight at your disposal. This lighter is comprised of an impact-resistant polycarbonate material that also happens to be lightweight. Dual arcs that form an X pattern make “lighting things easy regardless how windy or cold it may be.”



more…