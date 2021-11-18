How to enable the Windows 11 look in Chrome 96

Google has launched Chrome 96, and the latest version of the search giant's web browser is making its way to users around the world. Visually not much has changed, although there are lots of improvements and additions to be found elsewhere. However, by tweaking a hidden setting it is possible to change the look of Chrome so that it uses Windows 11's menus, complete with rounded corners and drop shadow effects -- and this even works in Windows 10. See also: Microsoft is accelerating the rollout of Windows 11 Microsoft is only going to release feature updates for Windows 10… [Continue Reading]