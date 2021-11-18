iPhone 13 Black Friday pre-paid discounts bundle $200 gift cards and AirPods Pro

Visible Wireless is now rolling out its Black Friday offers across all of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets. Bundling in up to $200 gift cards with the pre-paid smartphones, you’re also getting a pair of AirPods Pro thrown in to increase the total value up to *$449*. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale. This is by far the best promotion we’ve seen for those who don’t have an existing smartphone to trade-in to a carrier.



Apple’s just-released iPhone 13 series launched earlier this fall with the new A15 Bionic chip under the hood on top of improved battery life. There’s still the squared-off design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 on top of a new Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.



