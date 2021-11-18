Google Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for the first time at $79 (Save $20)

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for *$79 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at the first cash discount on the recent releases with $20 in savings to enjoy. This is also a new all-time low, too. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.



more…