Pit Boss 2-Burner Table-Top Gas Griddle falls to $80, accessories from $4.50 (Up to 57% off)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 2-Burner Table-Top Gas Griddle (PB336GS) for *$79.98 shipped*. For comparison, this unit regularly sells for $100, leaving you with $20 of savings in your pocket. Today’s deal also marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Craft future meals just about anywhere with this table-top gas griddle. It boasts 289-square inches of cooking area and the pre-seasoned griddle top measures 4.7mm thick. Since it can be fueled by a small propane tank, this unit is easy to take outdoors and can be relied on even during a power outage. A cover is included, which will go a long way in helping you keep it in great condition. Continue reading to find more Pit Boss deals priced from *$4.50*.



