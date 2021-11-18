Score Xbox Series S right now with a Microsoft headset and controller at $410 (up to $15 off)

Today only, Adorama is now offering the Xbox Series S Console bundled with a Microsoft Xbox Wired Stereo Headset and an official Xbox Wireless Controller for *$409.99 shipped*. While this is essentially just $15 off the total full-price value of each item in the bundle, it’s hard to say how readily available Xbox Series S is going to be between now and when shipping shuts down before the December holidays. While we could see opportunities to score the console on its own between now and then, those listings will likely go out of stock faster than any one would hope for. The add-ons here are quite universal and useful as well. This might very well be the best and easiest way to ensure one is under the tree this year — without having to score a bundle full of stuff you won’t need or want. More details below.



