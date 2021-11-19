Happy Pokémon launch day, Trainers! Best deals and more on Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond

Happy Pokémon launch day, Trainers! Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond are officially out in the wild. If you’re still looking to secure a copy of Pokémon Shining Pearl and/or Brilliant Diamond, we’ve put together some handy links to do so below with some great ways to potentially save some cash on day one alongside some of the latest collectibles and more for all of the Trainers on your holiday shopping list.



more…