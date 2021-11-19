Microsoft Promises to Make Windows 11 Blazing Fast in 2022

Microsoft has already started the rollout of Windows 11 to devices across the world, and while the company plans to reach the broad availability by the summer of 2022, some users turn to alternative methods to download and install the new operating system. Despite the updated system requirements, however, some users claim Windows 11 still feels slow compared to Windows 10. This is why Microsoft plans to make the work on performance and the general reliability of the operating system the top priority next year, with the Windows developer team recently revealing on reddit that it wants Windows 11 to be blazing fast. Substantial improvements coming next year As spotted by Neowin, the Windows dev team says it’s waiting for feedback from users to know exactly what needs to be improved from a performance perspective. “Performance wi...