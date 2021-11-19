Merrell Early Black Friday Sale offers up to 30% off exclusive styles + 25% off top rated gifts

Merrell is having an Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering* up to 30% off* exclusive styles and* 25% off* top rated gifts. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on boots, hiking sneakers, slip-on shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Downtown Lace Sneakers that are currently marked down to *$88*. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $110. This style has a stretch material that make slipping on or off a breeze. You can choose from four versatile color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals from Merrell below the jump.



