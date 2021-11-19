Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldables are down to Amazon lows at $300 off

The Black Friday 2021 discounts are here and Amazon is now rolling those savings over to Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. Right now, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is down to *$1,599.99 shipped*. $1,499 shipped, saving you $300 from the usual $1,800 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen only set once before back in August. This is also $100 below our previous mentions, too.



As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.



more…