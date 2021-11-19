Black Friday blenders from $30: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville Bluicer, more up to $100 off

We are now tracking up to *$100* in savings on Black Friday blender deals starting from *$30*. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for *$99.99 shipped*. Matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly $140, and currently selling for $135 at Target, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This marks only the third time we have seen it down this low since 2020 on Amazon. Alongside the 1200-watt motor base, you’re also getting a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids, and the easy-twist extractor blade. This model essentially doubles as a juice/nutrient extractor alongside the blender function making it ideal for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” Three precision speed settings are complemented by a manual pulse function for that personal touch on your next concoction. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below and Black Friday blender deals below.



more…