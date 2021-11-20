Govee launches 6L Smart Humidifier with $30 discount, more from $5 (Up to 58% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its all-new 6L Smart Humidifier for *$79.99 shipped* once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. With a list price of $110, today’s offer marks the very first drop since it launched earlier this week. As a result, it also happens to be the best offer yet. It’s great to feel warm and cozy at home in the midst of winter, but one side effect of all that heat tends to dry out your eyes, nose, lips, and skin. Thankfully, this can be quickly remedied with a humidifier. If you’re anything like me, you’re always on the the lookout for smart solutions whenever a new gadget for the house is needed. Well, Govee has you covered with its an all-new Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT-compatible humidifier that launched earlier this week. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board, you’ll be able to tweak modes, timers, schedules, mist levels, and the list goes on. Continue reading to find several other Govee deals priced from *$5*.



