WATCH: Biden pardons his first Thanksgiving turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly
Published
"Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today," the president joked at his first White House turkey pardon ceremony.Full Article
Published
"Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today," the president joked at his first White House turkey pardon ceremony.Full Article
“Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” won’t be in any Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches this year, after President Joe Biden..