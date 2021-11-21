Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal goes live today at $60 (Reg. $100)

The Nintendo Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal is scheduled to go live at *$59.99 shipped* today. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 or 40% price drop, $15 below the previously tracked $75 Amazon low, and a prefect time to scoop one up to get under the tree this year. As mentioned in the Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and more) starting today and throughout next week alongside the Black Friday Switch console bundle, first-party game deals, and Ring Fit Adventure — Nintendo’s family-friendly workout game (hands-on review here). Head below for more details on the Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal.



more…