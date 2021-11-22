Tripp Lite U460-ST4-4A-C USB hub is also an adjustable, foldable, and portable laptop stand

USB hubs are rather ho-hum products. There are so many on the market, it is impossible for one to stand out in the crowd, right? Well, I would have agreed with that statement until I saw the all-new Tripp Lite U460-ST4-4A-C, that is. What exactly is this new product? Basically, it is a USB hub that turns one USB-C port on your computer into four USB-A ports. This allows you to simultaneously connect things like a keyboard, mouse, flash drive, and more. In addition, this hub has a USB-C port for pass-through charging. That means if your laptop supports charging… [Continue Reading]