Elon Musk said Tesla's Model S Plaid will probably launch in China around March 2022
Tesla's Model S Plaid, which costs $130,000 and reaches zero to 60 miles-per-hour in two seconds, first started shipping in June.Full Article
"Model S Plaid is sickkkk!!!!," Musk tweeted early Monday. The luxury sedan can go from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds.