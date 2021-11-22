Best Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy Z Fold 3 $300 off, Sony Xperia 1 III $100 off, OnePlus 9 Pro all-time low, more

We are now tracking some seriously impressive Black Friday Android smartphone deals, and the biggest shopping event of the year is just getting under way. With massive price drops already landing on the latest models from the biggest brands out there, including Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus, just to name a few, shippers can already take advantage of massive price drops without needing to wait for Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. Be sure to head below to browse through some of the most exciting Black Friday Android smartphone deals our team at 9to5Toys has uncovered thus far.



more…