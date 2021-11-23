HyperX Black Friday deals take up to 50% off headsets, keyboards, and more from $15

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for *$59.99 shipped*. Down from the usual $100 rate, that slashes a massive 40% off to match the all-time low which we’ve tracked just once before. As one of HyperX’s most popular headsets to date, the Cloud Alpha comes backed by 50mm dual-chamber drivers for cleaner, more immersive audio. You’ll also find that the sturdy aluminum frame here is complemented by foam cushions and over-ear cups to deliver that iconic “award-winning” HyperX comfort. Plus, the noise-canceling microphone and braided cables with built-in audio controls are all detachable for easy carry. Head below to explore even more HyperX deals.



