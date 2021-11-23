OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 64GB Android Smartphone for *$199.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before back in July as well as the lowest price since. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.



